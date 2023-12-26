Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.