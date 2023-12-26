Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.32. The stock had a trading volume of 277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,442. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

