Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 2,661,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

