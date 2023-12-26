ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.93. 230,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.68. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

