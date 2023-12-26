Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 555,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,782. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

