Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 277 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $402.25. 426,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

