Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.15. 799,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,234. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

