Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.56 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.