Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.80 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Polymath has a market cap of $174.80 million and approximately $13,684.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00171151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19075229 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,535.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.