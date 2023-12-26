RDA Financial Network Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.36. 547,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.