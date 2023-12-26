iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.