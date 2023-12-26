Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 475,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

