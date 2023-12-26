Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 5,338 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. 1,328,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,931. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

