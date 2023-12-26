RDA Financial Network Buys 3,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. 2,387,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

