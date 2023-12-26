Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.40. 249,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,007. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.69 and its 200-day moving average is $307.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

