CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,029. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

