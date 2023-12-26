Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $598.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,275. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

