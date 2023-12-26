Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

