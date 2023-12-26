Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,132.93. 645,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $956.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $530.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

