Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.86. 478,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,329. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.99.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

