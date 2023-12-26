Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 15,857 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,398,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

