Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000.

VUG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $311.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,078. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

