Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 33,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.