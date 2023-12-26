IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 4,199 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,951 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,544. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

