IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,459. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

