Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 1,198,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.