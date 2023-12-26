Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,565,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.