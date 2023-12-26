American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

