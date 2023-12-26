Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $410.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,792,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,562,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.21 and its 200-day moving average is $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.