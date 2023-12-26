Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,433 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 266,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 262.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,476,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,556,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.