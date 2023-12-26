Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

LMT traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $450.35. 118,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,338. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

