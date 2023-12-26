Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 901,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

