IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

AKAM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,000. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.