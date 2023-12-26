IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group stock traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,395.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,407.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

