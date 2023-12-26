IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,003 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,313,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $235.67. 25,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $341.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

