IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 141,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

