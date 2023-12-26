IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 692,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

