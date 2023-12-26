IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

