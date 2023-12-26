Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,604. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 2,340,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

