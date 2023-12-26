Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

