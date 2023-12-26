Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,584. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

