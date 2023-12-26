iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 919,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,400. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

