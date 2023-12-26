Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

