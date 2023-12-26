Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPTL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 883,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

