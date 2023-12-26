Caprock Group LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 2,061,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

