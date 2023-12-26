Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

