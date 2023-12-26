Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 73,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 8,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948,924. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

