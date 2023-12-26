Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.