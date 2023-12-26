Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 11,691,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,699,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

