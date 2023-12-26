ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $762.63. 249,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,311. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

